Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $368,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $444.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.08 and a 200-day moving average of $390.41.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.