Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $355,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.94. 733,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.