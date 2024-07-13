Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.63. 679,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,454. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

