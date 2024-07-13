Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

PIPR stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.91. 179,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.59. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

