Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $308.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

