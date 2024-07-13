Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 752 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 287,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in RTX by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in RTX by 23.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

