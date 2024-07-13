Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $1.22 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Loews by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $76.92. 539,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

