Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 12,134,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on U shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

