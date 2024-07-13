Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 10,341 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $437.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.