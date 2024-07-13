Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 118,417 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,417 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TEGNA worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 2,088,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

