Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 12,392 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

