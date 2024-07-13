Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 203,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZEUS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 68,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,604. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.