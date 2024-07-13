Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

GE traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. 5,983,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

