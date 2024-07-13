Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 7,361,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

