Empowered Funds LLC Buys 17,108 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 190.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

