Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 898,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.