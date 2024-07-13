Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $90.02 on Friday, reaching $4,026.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,051.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3,656.19.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

