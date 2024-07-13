Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.42% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

