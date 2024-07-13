Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,104 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $340,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 576,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,793. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

