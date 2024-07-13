Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in eBay by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in eBay by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 3,897,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

