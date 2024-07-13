Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $948.40. 2,315,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $762.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $950.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

