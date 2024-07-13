Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

ELF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.90. 1,893,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $178.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

