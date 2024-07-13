Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 9,615 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. 233,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,052. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

