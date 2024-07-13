Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,856,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,115,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.