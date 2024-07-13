Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 302.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.10. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

