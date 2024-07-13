Empowered Funds LLC Sells 18,771 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 342,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,865. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

