Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $17,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.82. 211,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,541. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

