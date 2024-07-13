Empowered Funds LLC Sells 53,409 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,409 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,314,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of URBN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

