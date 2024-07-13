Empowered Funds LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,289,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

