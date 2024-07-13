Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,407 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,190,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

