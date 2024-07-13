ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

