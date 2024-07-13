Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 220.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,590. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

