Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.37.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

