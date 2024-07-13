Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $2,204,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 85.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $2,646,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.