Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.2 days.
Endesa Price Performance
ELEZF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. Endesa has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.
About Endesa
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.