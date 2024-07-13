Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. Endesa has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

