Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.99. 1,950,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,343,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

