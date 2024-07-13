Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 20,260 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,201,000 after buying an additional 530,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,969,000 after buying an additional 1,099,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

