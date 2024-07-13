Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 22,836 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Masco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

