Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,125 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CSX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.79 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

