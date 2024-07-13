Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

