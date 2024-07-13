Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE C opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

