Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,441 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.