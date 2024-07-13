Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $641.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.58 and its 200-day moving average is $630.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

