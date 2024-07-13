Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,139 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $483.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.