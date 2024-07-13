Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.50% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.