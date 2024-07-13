Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

NYSE IBM opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $132.94 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

