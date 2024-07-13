Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

