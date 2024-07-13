Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $446.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

