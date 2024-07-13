Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $15.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $120.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.