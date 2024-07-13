Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock worth $517,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $277.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $279.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

